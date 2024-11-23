- Latvia's new health law will focus the system on patients' needsrather than sustaining unprofitable medical institutions, reports The Baltic Times. These will now be financed according to patient demand, and some hospitals used by few people could be closed due to low funding levels.

The new law regulates the patient/doctor relationship on the basis of agreement and trust, giving patients rights to treatment and to agree or disagree with the treatment offered. But if they do agree, they must follow the course of treatment.