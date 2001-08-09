Leading medical journals plan to curb company role in research reports

Next month, 11 of the world's leading medical journals are to publish anew joint editorial policy, under which they will refuse to publish research reports containing company-sponsored data unless the investigators had control of the content and access to all data used in the research.
The policy has been agreed by the International Committee of Medical Journal Editors. Participating journals include the Journal of the American Medical Association, the New England Journal of Medicine, the Annals of Internal Medicine, The Lancet and the national medical society journals of nations including Canada, the Netherlands, Australia and New Zealand.
Jeffrey Drazen, editor-in-chief of the NEJM, noted that there have been cases of sponsor companies trying to stop the publication of unfavorable trial results, or trying to portray such data in a positive light by limiting the researchers' participation.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze