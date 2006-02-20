Legal uncertainty slows adoption of pharma RFID tracking

A new ABI Research study of radio frequency identification technology tracking in the pharmaceutical industry, anticipates that no more than about 10 medicines will be tagged on a large scale during 2006. This contrasts with the optimism of a year ago, when the evidence suggested a nearly 3.5-fold increase in life-sciences RFID transponder shipments between 2005 and 2006.
According to Sara Shah, ABI Research's industry analyst for RFID and machine-to-machine research, the slowdown may be attributed to cost, as well as to a retreat from the "irrational exuberance" of early market hype and a desire to execute small-scale pilots before committing to full deployments.
One important inhibitor of this market concerns legislation "on hold." The US Prescription Drug Marketing Act of 1988 requires biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers to prove they have processes in place to prevent the diversion of drugs. This encompasses the idea of "pedigree," or the ability to trace a shipment's "chain of custody" at all stages from manufacturing to delivery.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze