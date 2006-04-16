Leo Pharma sees $779M turnover in 2005

Danish drugmaker Leo Pharma says that its turnover in 2005 totalled 4.8 billion Danish kroner ($779.0 million), up 115.0 million kroner on the previous year. The firm attributes the improvement to an increase in sales of it health care products, which grew 11% during the year. The company added that its profits for the year were 1.96 billion, up 71% on the like year-earlier period.

The year also saw the completion of a New Drug Application to the US Food and Drug Administration for Daivobet (calcipotriol/ betamethasone), which has since been approved for the treatment of psoriasis.

In addition the company says it has successfully refocused on the health care field with the divestment of its animal health business and increased R&D spend, which represented 17% of its turnover for the year.