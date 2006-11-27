Lestaurtinib gets EU OD designation for AML

Biopharmaceutical company Cephalon Europe, a division of US firm Cephalon, says that the European Medicines Agency's (EMEA) Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products has granted its drug lestaurtinib (CEP-701) Orphan Drug designation for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia.

The company said that the agent, which is currently being examined in Phase II/III trials, is a potent inhibitor of several tyrosine kinase enzymes, including FLT-3. A mutation in the gene that encodes FLT-3 is associated with 25% to 35% of cases of AML and is linked with poor disease prognosis and survival.