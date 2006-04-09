Friday 22 November 2024

LION bioscience sells bioinformatics business

9 April 2006

Germany's LION Bioscience AG has successfully completed the sale of its bioinformatics business to BioWisdom, based in the UK. The consideration will be up to 4 million euros ($4.8 million) and the deal was due to be completed by April 4. As a result of this transaction, the company has achieved a major milestone in its restructuring plans, which commenced over a year ago.

"We have achieved a satisfactory result through this disposal. All obligations resulting from the bioinformatics business have been assigned to the buyer, therefore, we can now focus on the future business, based on a clean and strengthened position," commented chief financial officer Peter Willinger.

The bioinformatics unit, comprising the 100%-owned subsidiaries, LION Bioscience Ltd, Cambridge, UK, and LBAV Inc, Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA, will be taken over by BioWisdom, a company specializing in providing health care intelligence to business leaders in the pharmaceutical and biotechnical industries. The sales price consists of a fixed and variable payment. The latter is based on the business development over the next 12 months.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze