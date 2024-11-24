Liquidia Corporation

The company's focus spans the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its proprietary PRINT Technology.

Liquidia’s lead candidate, Yutrepia (treprostinil) inhalation powder, is an investigational drug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD). The company is also developing L606, an investigational sustained-release formulation of treprostinil administered twice-daily with a next-generation nebulizer, and currently markets generic Treprostinil Injection for the treatment of PAH.