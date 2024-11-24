Sunday 24 November 2024

Liquidia Corporation

A USA-based biopharma company developing therapies for rare cardiopulmonary disease.

The company's focus spans the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its proprietary PRINT Technology. 

Liquidia’s lead candidate, Yutrepia (treprostinil) inhalation powder, is an investigational drug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).  The company is also developing L606, an investigational sustained-release formulation of treprostinil administered twice-daily with a next-generation nebulizer, and currently markets generic Treprostinil Injection for the treatment of PAH.

Latest Liquidia Corporation News

Liquidia shares jump 11% on court ruling
8 October 2024
Liquidia and Pharmosa announce biobucks partnership to develop L606
3 October 2024
Liquidia files suit challenging FDA decision
23 August 2024
FDA grants tentative approval of Yutrepia
21 August 2024
