Losec Cleared OverSafety Queries

The Committee for Proprietary Medicinal Products of the European Union met on July 25 to consider the future of the injectable form of Astra's top-selling antiulcerant Losec (omeprazole). The CPMP has concluded that there is no causal association between injectable Losec and concerns raised by the German health authority, the BGA, and recommended that this be reflected in the product prescribing information.

Prior to this meeting, the German regulatory authorities had called for a ban on injectable omeprazole due to safety concerns, mainly a possible link between use of the drug and blindness. Between 40 and 50 incidents of adverse reactions of this type have been reported in patients receiving the product, according to Astra. The Committee said that it recognized the clinical utility of the intravenous preparations in patients who are unable to take the product orally, and made no recommendation for change in the availability of the formulations.