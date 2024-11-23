Loss Rises And Zacutex Delayed At British Biotech

British Biotech has posted a net loss for its financial year ended April30 of L28.9 million ($48.8 million), compared with L25.2 million in the previous fiscal year. Also, the company has had to extend its studies in the USA of Zacutex (lexipafant iv), its treatment for acute pancreatitis, delaying the progress of its most advanced drug.

BB had initially planned to recruit 450 patients, which it did by June this year, to take part in a double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III trial of Zacutex. Trial data have been reviewed by an independent Data Monitoring Committee, which found that the overall incidence of death and serious organ failure in the trial was lower than predicted in studies carried out in Europe.

Additionally, BB said that in the light of the results of the UK Phase III trial (Marketletter May 19), it has decided to make mortality the primary endpoint of the US trial, which has therefore been expanded and will now enrol 1,500 patients.