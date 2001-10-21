Losses widen at Canada's Lorus Therapeutics

Lorus Therapeutics of Canada has announced its results for the firstfiscal quarter ended August 31, which produced a net loss of just over C$3.0 million ($1.9 million), an increase of 20.5% compared with the like, year-earlier period. R&D expenses were up 31.1% to around C$2.1 million, which was due primarily to higher manufacturing and regulatory costs for virulizin, Lorus' non-toxic immunotherapy for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. At the end of the reporting period, the firm had working capital of C$42.3 million and cash and investments of C$45.7 million.
Chief executive Jim Wright said that the US Food and Drug Administration has given the firm the all-clear to begin Phase III trials of virulizin, noting that Lorus has expanded its protocol of that study to include first- and second-line treatments (Marketletter August 13). The company has also signed an exclusive seven-year distribution agreement in Latin America with Faulding Canada, under which the latter will sell virulizin in Mexico for the treatment of malignant melanoma (Marketletter October 22).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze