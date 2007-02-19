Lpath granted key Sphingomab US patent

San Diego, USA-based Lpath, which claims to be the leading developer of drugs targeting bioactive lipids, says it has been issued a US patent that broadly relates to methods of treating cancer using Sphingomab, its lead drug candidate.
"This broad patent helps to secure Lpath's proprietary position with regard to Sphingomab and other S1P-binding agents for the treatment of cancer," said Roger Sabbadini, Lpath's chief scientific officer. The agent is a monoclonal antibody against sphingosine-1-phosphate, a bioactive lipid that has been well-validated as a cancer drug target.
The firm noted that Sphingomab has recently been humanized and is in pre-clinical development, adding that the US Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve this version of the agent for a Phase I human clinical trial by the end of the the year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze