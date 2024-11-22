LTI Files For DOX-SL In Europe

Liposome Technology has submitted marketing applications in the 12 European Union countries for its liposomal doxorubicin hydrochloride product DOX-SL, using the EU concertation procedure. The first indication being sought for the product is the first-line treatment of patients with AIDS-related Kaposi's sarcoma.

LTI filed a similar application for DOX-SL in the USA in September. The company has two ongoing Phase III trials of DOX-SL in the USA and Europe, comparing the agent to standard two- and three-drug combination chemotherapy regimens. Phase II trials in a number of different other solid tumors have also been initiated.