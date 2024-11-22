LTI Files For DOX-SL In Europe

Liposome Technology has submitted marketing applications in the 12 European Union countries for its liposomal doxorubicin hydrochloride product DOX-SL, using the EU concertation procedure. The first indication being sought for the product is the first-line treatment of patients with AIDS-related Kaposi's sarcoma.
LTI filed a similar application for DOX-SL in the USA in September. The company has two ongoing Phase III trials of DOX-SL in the USA and Europe, comparing the agent to standard two- and three-drug combination chemotherapy regimens. Phase II trials in a number of different other solid tumors have also been initiated.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze