LXR Terminates Lexirin Trials In AIDS

LXR Biotechnology has halted US clinical trials of Lexirin in AIDSpatients, and is to refocus its resources into the development of candidate systems for the preservation and protection of organ function. The decision was made in light of the increased use of triple-drug combination therapy over the past six-to-nine months, and the corresponding decrease in side effects experienced by patients with HIV and AIDS, it says.

Lexirin works by inhibiting excessive apoptotic cell death in the gastrointestinal tract, usually associated with severe diarrhea in

patients receiving cancer chemotherapy, radiotherapy for prostate cancer, and in AIDS. The decision to rechannel resources was made despite the fact that preclinical studies showed that Lexirin protects cells from apoptosis in the intestinal lining, and that preliminary results of the recent Phase I trial demonstrated that the drug was well-tolerated by patients, with no adverse events.