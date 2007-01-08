MA for GTC Bio's ATryn goes to Leo

US firm GTC Biotherapeutics says that the market authorization of ATryn for the prophylaxis of venous thromboembolism in surgery of patients with congenital antithrombin deficiency has been transferred to its distribution and development partner, Denmark-based Leo Pharma A/S, following approval by the European Commission. ATryn is a recombinant form of human antithrombin.
The approval of the transfer of the MA enables Leo to enter into negotiation of reimbursement rates as part of preparing for the commercial launch of ATryn in Europe on a country-by-country basis. The initial launch is being planned for around the end of the second quarter of 2007.
In addition, Leo is conducting a Phase II study of ATryn in Europe for the treatment of disseminated intravascular coagulation associated with severe sepsis. The Danish firm has initiated the regulatory approval procedures to enable the opening of clinical sites and recruitment of patients into the study. GTC is continuing to supply the product to Leo to conduct this study.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze