Saturday 23 November 2024

Malaysian Firm Enters Health Care Arena

4 March 1996

The Malaysian drugmaker CCM is to enter the health care sector with the establishment of the Mont Kiara Specialist Center in the Klang Valley. Oh Kim, CCM's group executive director, said the reason for the move was to expand CCM pharmaceutical products division. The new center will include a 150-bed hospital, 72 physicians' offices in a separate five-storey building, operating theaters, an intensive care unit and a public area.

Mr Kim said that although the company only manufactures pharmaceuticals, it looks on health care as a business and believes it has good growth potential. He added that there was also a higher level of health consciousness among consumers due to greater affluence levels resulting in the need for more sophisticated health care services.

Australian Expansion CCM also plans to extend its health care line through an agreement with an Australian company to set up a chain of retail outlets. CCM will establish at least 100 outlets nationwide over the next five years dealing in both prescription and nonprescription drugs. To achieve this, it has set up Pacific Medicare, in which it has a 51% stake, with the Australian Pharmaceutical Industry company holding 39%. The remainder is to be held by an individual investor.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze