Mallinckrodt Launches Albunex In USA

Following the granting of Food and Drug administration approval for the imaging agent at the beginning of August, Mallinckrodt has launched Albunex onto the US market. The agent, which was developed by Molecular Biosystems, becomes the first ultrasound contrast agent to reach the market.
Mallinckrodt's marketing efforts will target an initial group of ten hospitals, in which Albunex will be used in echocardiography studies to image the left side of the heart. The product improves endocardial border definition in patients with suboptimal echoes undergoing ventricular function and regional wall motion studies, according to the company.
This initial test marketing will be followed by what Mallinckrodt describes as a "controlled" launch, which will see the product being introduced to 40-60 sites a month, according to the Pink Sheet. This gradual phase-in is necessary to allow ultrasound users to be trained in the proper use of the new contrast agent, and to this end the company has hired "echospecialists" to make sure that physicians gain the most benefit from Albunex.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze