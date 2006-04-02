Malta's drug market profits from EU

Malta's domestic pharmaceutical market is the smallest in the European Union, given that the country only has a pop-ulation of under 400,000. The government's targeting of the pharmaceutical industry for inward investment is based on the advantages that Malta enjoys.
Malta outside the EPO, inside the EU
Siegried Generics, a Swiss drugmaker, which announced the construction of a plant in Malta in February, said that the country's EU membership and English language had inspired its decision. However, the fact that Malta is not yet a member of the European Patent Organization means that drug firms can prepare for the manufacture of a new generic product as soon as the patent expires in the EU.
