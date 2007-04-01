Friday 22 November 2024

MAP Pharma closes $50M financing

1 April 2007

MAP Pharmaceuticals, a privately-held US biopharmaceutical firm focused on developing novel treatments for respiratory and central nervous system diseases, has closed its series D equity financing in the amount of $50.0 million. The company recently completed Phase II clinical trials for its two lead programs for pediatric asthma and migraine and MAP says it now expects to advance both into Phase III.

"We raised this round shortly after receiving positive Phase II clinical trial results for both of our lead programs," said Timothy Nelson, MAP's chief executive, adding: "we expect to use the proceeds from this financing to advance our two lead programs into Phase III clinical trials and to continue to develop further pipeline candidates."

MAP's two lead product candidates are: unit dose budesonide, a novel submicron formulation of the compound which is being developed for the potential treatment of children with asthma. Budesonide is the active ingredient in an existing branded nebulized steroid for pediatric asthma patients selling more than $750.0 million per year; and Tempo Migraine, an inhaled formulation of dihydroergotamine in the company's proprietary Tempo Inhaler platform, which is being developed for the potential treatment of migraine, a market currently generating sales of over $4.0 billion a year. DHE has been used for 60 years as an injectable or more recently in an intranasal formulation. Although DHE is effective, both of these formulations have drawbacks for patient self-administration, says MAP.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze