Market for catalog antibodies continues strong growth

According to the findings of a new study, the average growth rate for pre-made catalog antibodies is projected to be 10.5% over the next 12 months. Specific geographic and market segments are projected to have even higher rates of growth.
BioInformatics, an Arlington, Virginia, USA-based market research and consulting firm, recently surveyed 1,000 life scientists who use catalog antibodies in their research. The results are presented in a new report: The Market for Antibodies: Keys to Success for Commercial Suppliers, Volume II, which builds upon the findings of their best-selling 2004 title on the same topic.
The market for antibodies is highly fragmented, with no clear market leader. The two market share leaders - Santa Cruz Biotechnology and Sigma-Aldrich - have a combined market share (in terms of relative expenditure) of less than 25%. "Unlike most other life science markets, the pre-made antibody market consists of a very large number - over 325 - of well-established competitors and start-up companies, which strive to gain or maintain market share. This dynamic mix of suppliers is often overwhelming to some scientists, though some scientists appreciate this variety," noted Tamara Zemlo, director of syndicated research at BioInformatics.
