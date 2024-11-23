MARKETLETTER ON-LINE DAILY

While the weekly, printed copy of the Marketletter is generally considered to be the most useful form of news, for those who can't wait, there is also the possibility of plugging into an on-line service (via Data-Star), to pick up news as it is written on a daily basis. Marketletter is also available on-line with Predicasts (Information Access).

Looking at stories daily not only allows subscribers to see what is being published on all aspects of the pharmaceutical industry, it also permits a pre-publication view of what is being said about their own companies; this means it is possible to "add a little more" to what Marketletter is saying.

Telephone contacts for Data-Star: UK +44 71 930 5503; Switzerland +41 31 384 9500; Germany +49 6944 4063; France +33 1 46 67 7878; Italy +39 6 3244419; Scandinavia +46 31 83 5975; Japan +81 3 3439 0123; Korea (82-2) 220 7270; Australia +61 2 212 2867; USA & Canada (toll free) 800 221 7754.