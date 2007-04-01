Martek's DHA lowers diastolic blood pressure

USA-based Martek Biosciences's life'sDHA, its microalgae-derived docosahexanoic acid preparation, successfully reduces diastolic blood pressure in middle-aged subjects, according to an independent study published in the April issue of the Journal of Nutrition.

The study, conducted at King's College, London, UK, reported a significant reduction in diastolic blood pressure, which is likely to be of clinical significance with regard to risk of future vascular events. This is the first study to assess the effects on blood pressure of intakes of DHA alone at less than 1.0g per day, noted Martek, which neither funded nor sponsored the study, despite the fact that it was conducted with life'sDHA as its algal DHA source.

The study involved 38 middle-aged subjects with an average age of 49 and an average blood pressure of 122/79 mmHg. Subjects randomly received either a 0.7g per day of DHA or placebo for three months. Diastolic blood pressure decreased by an average of 3.3mmHg. No significant changes occurred in systolic blood pressure. The daily DHA supplement increased DHA levels in red blood cells (erythrocytes) 58%. life'sDHA is Martek's vegetarian form of DHA omega-3, a long-chain omega-3 fatty acid. Scientific reviews have noted the importance of DHA omega-3 in proper brain and eye development and function, and there are clinical studies underway to evaluate its role in decreasing the prevalence of certain neurological disorders (NIs passim).