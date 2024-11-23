Medeva Sets Up Acquisition Loan

UK pharmaceutical company Medeva is about to hit the acquisition trail again with the aid of an unsecured credit facility of L125 million ($192.7 million) over five years. It is the first time that the firm has obtained a syndicated loan.
In the past, Medeva has undertaken short-term borrowing and used shareholder funds for financing, but the firm's newly-appointed finance director Gary Watts told the Financial Times that it was now time for Medeva to start using its balance sheet to fund future development.
Bill Bogie, Medeva's chief executive, has already indicated that the firm is seeking an acquisition in Germany, having divested the oncology specialist Ribosepharm (Marketletter February 26). Also the firm is developing its pipeline to help generate growth as the key driver of 1995 results, methylphenidate, is starting to show signs of growth slowing down. Morgan Stanley analysts note that without methyl-phenidate sales growth, sales for the company would have declined, as would have profits.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze