"Medicare Part B vs Part D" features launched in USA

Since it was implemented on January 1, the USA's new Medicare prescription drug coverage has triggered many questions and concerns among health care providers and pharmacists. One of the most confusing aspects of the program is whether certain medicines should be billed under Medicare Part B or Part D.

In response, US firm Medical Learning has announced the addition of a "Medicare Part B versus Part D" table to MedLearnDrugCodes.com. Launched in 2005 under an exclusive agreement with R J Health Systems International, the web site offers hospitals and physicians a convenient, reliable source for up-to-date drug coding, pricing and reimbursement information, the company claims.

The new table guides subscribers through the process of determining which of the two benefits applies to a medication, based on criteria such as medical use of the drug, dosage form and whether it is provided in the context of another service. A frequently-asked-questions section helps further clarify coverage for various drug classes.