MedImmune Launches RespiGam In 1st Market

- MedImmune has launched its RespiGam (RSV-IGIV) product onto the market in the USA, following last month's approval of the drug for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus disease in children under 24 months of age with bronchopulmonary dysplasia or a history of prematurity (Marketletter January 29). The launch has sparked a $4.5 million milestone payment from copromotion partner American Home Products. RespiGam will be wholesale-priced at $479.31 a vial, which would correspond to a cost of around $3,300-$5,200 per child through the RSV season (November to April).
