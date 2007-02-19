Friday 22 November 2024

MedImmune's 4th-qtr income rises 7%

19 February 2007

US biotechnology firm MedImmune says that its total revenue for full-year 2006 grew to $1.3 billion from $1.2 billion in the year before, while its fourth-quarter income rose 7% to $529.0 million, driven by gains in Synagis (palivizumab) and FluMist (influenza vaccine virus live, intranasal). These strong earnings saw the firm exceed its guidance for 2006, achieving net income of $75.0 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, excluding share-based compensation expenses.

In the fourth quarter of the year, global sales of Synagis, a treatment for respiratory infections, grew to $457.0 million from $439.0 million in the like, year-ago period, due to an increase in reported domestic sales to $403.0 million from $379.0 million in 2005. Income from FluMist increased 128% to $18.0 million and was up a massive 71% to $36.0 million for the year as a whole.

Sales of the firm's oncology product Ethyol (amifostine) reached $20.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2006 and $87.0 million for the full year versus $25.0 million and $95.0 million.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze