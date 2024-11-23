Medimpex to split into Three

- Medimpex, the largest drugs exporter in Hungary, could be restructured into three independent companies following an extraordinary general meeting due to take place on July 26, according to MTI Econews. No other details are currently available. Shareholders at the meeting will decide whether or not to establish Medimpex Medicine Wholesale, Medimpex Office Building, and Med-West. It will also be decided if capital in the individual firms will be increased. Experts believe that the creation of smaller companies will enable Medimpex to achieve greater flexibility in its business operations.

Medimpex recorded consolidated net sales of 25.8 billion forint ($1.7 billion) and gross profit of 267 million forint in 1995, reported MTI. Three of Hungary's key pharmaceutical companies are shareholders in Medimpex. Richter Gedeon and Egis hold 41.21% stakes each in Medimpex, and Biogal has a 11.73% stake in the firm.