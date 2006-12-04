Memory Pharma completes enrollment in trial of MEM 1003

New Jersey, USA-based Memory Pharmaceuticals, which is focused on the development of drugs for the treatment of debilitating central nervous system disorders, says it has completed enrollment in a Phase IIa trial of MEM 1003, which is under assessment as a therapy for acute mania in bipolar disorder.
The company explained that the multicenter, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study is designed to evaluate the drug's safety and efficacy in the treatment of 80 bipolar patients who suffer from acute mania. Participants will be given 60mg of the drug, or placebo, twice daily for a 21-day period. In addition, those in the treatment group are set to receive two dose escalations, up to twice-daily dosages of 120mg on the second day of the program, and 180mg on the third.
The assessment is being conducted with the support of the Stanley Medical Research Institute, a non-profit research organization headquartered in Chevy Chase, Maryland, which has already provided funding of $960,000 for the product's development. Memory said that it could receive a further $3.2 million from the SMRI to fund the Phase IIa trial.
