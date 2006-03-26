Merck & Co pays NicOx $11.2M in global deal

French drugmaker NicOx SA and US pharmaceutical major Merck & Co have signed an agreement to collaborate on new antihypertensive drugs using NicOx' proprietary nitric oxide-donating technology, following the successful completion of a research accord between the two companies which has generated promising results.
Under the terms of the deal, NicOx will receive an upfront payment of 9.2 million euros ($ 11.2 million) and is eligible for potential further milestone payments of 279.0 million euros. The Paris-headquartered drugmaker has the option to co-promote on a fee-for-detail basis any products that result from the agreement to specialist physicians, such as cardiologists, in the USA and certain major European countries. Merck says it will also pay "industry-standard" royalties on the sales of all products resulting from the collaboration.
The agreement covers nitric oxide-donating derivatives of several major classes of antihypertensives for the treatment of high blood pressure, complications of hypertension and other cardiovascular and related disorders. Merck has the exclusive right to develop and commercialize antihypertensives that use NicOx' nitric oxide-donating technology for the treatment of systemic hypertension.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze