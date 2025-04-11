Friday 11 April 2025

Merida Biosciences

A biotech company developing precision therapeutics that selectively eliminate pathogenic antibodies driving autoimmune and allergic diseases.

Merida Biosciences is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Its lead program targets Graves’ disease by neutralizing disease-causing autoantibodies to restore thyroid function without broad immunosuppression. Additional pipeline programs address IgE-mediated allergic conditions and primary membranous nephropathy, a kidney disorder linked to anti-PLA2R autoantibodies.

Launched in April 2025 with $121 million in Series A funding, Merida is backed by Bain Capital Life Sciences, BVF Partners, Third Rock Ventures, GV, and PXV Funds. The financing will support preclinical and early clinical development of its targeted biologics.

Led by CEO Adam Townsend, the company leverages antibody engineering to achieve high selectivity and durability in its treatments. Merida’s approach represents a novel strategy in immunology, aiming to transform outcomes for patients with immune-mediated diseases through precise therapeutic intervention.

New Third Rock company emerges from stealth with $121 million financing
9 April 2025
