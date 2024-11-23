Mexican Generic Row Close To Resolution

About 90% of the outstanding issues in the debate over promoting ageneric drug market in Mexico have been resolved, it is reported. The full version of the new public health law regulations should be ready in a few weeks.

Government and industry have still to deal with whether doctors will have to prescribe with the generic name as well as the brand name, noted Dagoberto Cortes, pharmaceutical director of Farmaceuticos Lakeside; several legal resources will be kept open. Lack of full agreement on the new law has meant it has not yet come into force, although it has been approved.