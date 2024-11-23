Saturday 23 November 2024

Mexican IMSS Reform Bill Now Law

8 January 1996

After many weeks of heated discussion in the Mexican legislature (both in the lower Chamber of Deputies and in the Senate), the controversial Mexican Social Security Institute reform bill was passed into law last month. However, the Marketletter's local correspondent says that with the disgruntled feelings of the two major opposition parties, the controversy is far from over.

Juan Millan, president of the majority Party of Revolutionary Institutions' Labor Commission, stressed that changes in the new law do not mean total privatization of the 52-year-old IMSS. He and other PRI supporters said that the new law provides for certain functions to be privatized, and that this will eliminate much of the former government red tape.

With the new modifications, medical care will remain under the control of the IMSS, with future plans calling for a major improvement in health care for citizens. But the controversial aspects of the President's original proposal, calling for privatization of pension funds,` are still open.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze