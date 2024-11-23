Mexican IMSS Reform Bill Now Law

After many weeks of heated discussion in the Mexican legislature (both in the lower Chamber of Deputies and in the Senate), the controversial Mexican Social Security Institute reform bill was passed into law last month. However, the Marketletter's local correspondent says that with the disgruntled feelings of the two major opposition parties, the controversy is far from over.
Juan Millan, president of the majority Party of Revolutionary Institutions' Labor Commission, stressed that changes in the new law do not mean total privatization of the 52-year-old IMSS. He and other PRI supporters said that the new law provides for certain functions to be privatized, and that this will eliminate much of the former government red tape.
With the new modifications, medical care will remain under the control of the IMSS, with future plans calling for a major improvement in health care for citizens. But the controversial aspects of the President's original proposal, calling for privatization of pension funds,` are still open.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze