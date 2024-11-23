Mexican MoH Aims For Strict Control Of Generics

For the first time in Mexico, the Ministry of Health is preparing forthe publication of a generic drug register. The idea is to reduce the costs of medicines, and at the same time make it possible for doctors to decide which pharmaceutical products to prescribe without being reliant solely on information provided by claims of the branded market.
Health Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente announced this at the 18th meeting on Medical Themes, during the Center of Information and Documentation section held at the Spanish Hospital in Mexico City. The Minister said the soon-to-be-released register will be made available to all private physicians and pharmacies throughout the country.
The catalog will clearly state the efficacy of the generics offered, based on research which satisfies questions on quality. The relevant research, the Marketletter's local correspondent points out, is being undertaken by diverse medical divisions of national academic institutions.
