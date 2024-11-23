Mexican Pharma Prices Up 200%, And Still Rising

Prices of Mexican medicines have increased by up to 200% in Mexico Cityand throughout the republic, and the price rises continue, according to the city's Health Commission, whose president, Arturo Saenz Ferrell, said this has placed medical products outside the reach of the majority of the population. This state of affairs is said to apply to both prescription and self-medication products.

Mr Saenz Ferrell alleges that laboratories making changes in packaging and contents have tripled prices over the past 12 months. And, according to the Association of Federal District Pharmacy Proprietors (Mexico City), the perennial problem of potential bankruptcies of smaller pharmacies continues due to this upward price movement.

Smaller pharmacies throughout the country are also being affected, as their sales are replaced by supermarkets and pharmacy chain stores which can buy at lower prices due to their large orders, transferring discounts to the public ranging from 20% to 30%.