Mexico: Generics "Will Cut Drug Prices 150%"

Mexico's General Health Council is to issue a list of newly-availablegeneric drugs, initially numbering 80, which will reduce drug prices by as much as 150%, says Council director Octavio Rivero Serrano.
The generics' producers will be required to guarantee product quality, and sanctions will be applied against pharmacies which "abuse" the drugs' brand names; this will also apply to manufacturers using modified production formulae, he said.
Dr Rivero Serrano said the aim of providing generic drugs at much lower costs requires the elimination of corruption and stricter product control. Among potential problems, he said, would be pharmacies limiting their sales to higher-priced commercial drugs and providing no generics. This would be interpreted as the pharmacy providing an inadequate service to the public, and it could be sanctioned for this. However, he added, "a graver matter" would be if the pharmacy provided the generic under the brand name, and at the brand-name drug's price.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze