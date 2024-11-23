Mexico Plans Tougher Controls On Medicine Buying

Because of the growing misuse of medicines by students in Mexico, the Ministry of Health has announced that it is setting up strict controls on the purchase of medicines in general and prescription drugs in particular. Initially these will apply to Mexico City but the controls will be expanded nationwide in due course.

Apart from the problems of drug purchasing without prescription, the Ministry and the Pharmacists Union of the Valley of Mexico (which first brought the MoH's attention to the problem) plan concerted action on sales of drugs to adult consumers. Prescription drug sales in Mexico have never been fully regulated, although packing does indicate which drugs can only be sold with a doctor's prescription.

In many cases, if a prescription was required and none was produced, pharmacists followed the practice of offering a "substitute medicine," having more or less the same formula and strength. Now this practice is to be eliminated, according to medical authorities. The Ministry has said it will put in force increased supervision of medicines, as well as their distribution, and will welcome complaints where violations are observed.