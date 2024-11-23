Saturday 23 November 2024

MGI Pharma Clear To Start Cancer Trials

28 October 1996

MGI Pharma has concluded its clinical trials agreement with the US National Cancer Institute seeking to codevelop MGI 114, its acylfulvene-based anticancer drug. The NCI will now sponsor clinical trials of the drug in tandem with MGI's own development schedule for the compound.

MGI licensed rights to the acylfulvenes from the University of California in 1993, and since then has completed several preclinical trials. It currently has a Phase I study of the drug in progress.

"Mushroom Drug" The acylfulvenes are derived from the jack o' lantern mushroom and have a chemical structure distinct from currently used anticancer drugs. Preclinical investigations have revealed activity against a range of solid tumor cell lines, including melanoma and tumors of the colon, lung and breast, as well as multidrug-resistant lines.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze