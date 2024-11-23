MGI Pharma Clear To Start Cancer Trials

MGI Pharma has concluded its clinical trials agreement with the US National Cancer Institute seeking to codevelop MGI 114, its acylfulvene-based anticancer drug. The NCI will now sponsor clinical trials of the drug in tandem with MGI's own development schedule for the compound.
MGI licensed rights to the acylfulvenes from the University of California in 1993, and since then has completed several preclinical trials. It currently has a Phase I study of the drug in progress.
"Mushroom Drug" The acylfulvenes are derived from the jack o' lantern mushroom and have a chemical structure distinct from currently used anticancer drugs. Preclinical investigations have revealed activity against a range of solid tumor cell lines, including melanoma and tumors of the colon, lung and breast, as well as multidrug-resistant lines.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze