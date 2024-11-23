MGI Pharma Clear To Start Cancer Trials

MGI Pharma has concluded its clinical trials agreement with the US National Cancer Institute seeking to codevelop MGI 114, its acylfulvene-based anticancer drug. The NCI will now sponsor clinical trials of the drug in tandem with MGI's own development schedule for the compound.

MGI licensed rights to the acylfulvenes from the University of California in 1993, and since then has completed several preclinical trials. It currently has a Phase I study of the drug in progress.

"Mushroom Drug" The acylfulvenes are derived from the jack o' lantern mushroom and have a chemical structure distinct from currently used anticancer drugs. Preclinical investigations have revealed activity against a range of solid tumor cell lines, including melanoma and tumors of the colon, lung and breast, as well as multidrug-resistant lines.