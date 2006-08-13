Millennium Pharma gets FDA OK for Velcade sNDA

The USA's Millennium Pharmaceuticals says that the Food and Drug Administration has granted the supplemental New Drug Application for its anticancer agent Velcade (bortezomib) priority review designation. The sNDA requests approval for the drug's use in the treatment of relapsed mantle cell lymphoma, an aggressive incurable subtype of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma for which there is no currently available treatment. The company added that the sNDA submission was based on data from the Phase II PINNACLE study, which demonstrated that the drug brought about a 33% overall response rate.
