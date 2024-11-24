MindBio Therapeutics

Sunday 24 November 2024

A biotech company developing novel treatments for mental health conditions.

Company Overview

MB22001 is MindBio's lead candidate drug, a proprietary titratable form of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) designed for take-home microdosing.

 MindBio has developed a multi-disciplinary platform for developing treatments and is involved in psychedelic medicine development and digital therapeutics, as of Q3 2024 has completed Phase I clinical trials in 80 healthy participants and has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial in patients with Major Depressive Disorder, both trials with positive top line data reported. 

As of August 2024, underway are two Phase IIb trials, one in cancer patients experiencing existential distress and another in patients with Major Depressive Disorder. The company is also approved for multiple Phase I/Phase IIb trials in women's health. 



MindBio reports sustained antidepressant response with microdosed psychedelic
20 August 2024
