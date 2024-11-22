Minister Slams German Drug Institute Positive List

Germany's Health Minister, Horst Seehofer, has reacted angrily to the publication by the newly-founded German Drugs Institute of a draft positive drug list of products which should be reimbursable (Marketletter April 17). He described the Institute's move as "objectionable."

He added that the Institute would now be responsible for the difficulties created for the listing and naming of established brand-name drugs on the German market.

The Minister noted, in line with drug industry criticism, that an even greater deficiency of the list was its failure to provide reasons or information as to why certain drugs should not be included. The panel doctors have also reacted quickly, describing the publication of the list as a "political affront."