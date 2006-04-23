Mission Pharmacal gains rights to Tindamax

San Antonio, Texas, USA-based Mission Pharmacal says that it has acquired the US manufacturing and commercial rights for Tindamax (tinidazole) tablets from Presutti Laboratories.

Tindamax is a prescription drug for trichomoniasis, the most common non-viral sexually-transmitted disease, which is estimated to occur at a rate of about 7.4 million cases in the USA annually. The second-generation 5-nitroimidazole compound is also indicated for the treatment of intestinal infections giardiasis and intestinal amebiasis, as well as amebic liver abscess. It has been approved for use in the USA since May 2004.

In clinical efficacy trials using a single 2g dose, Tindamax has been shown to effectively treat trichomoniasis in 92%-100% of patients. In giardiasis clinical efficacy trials, a single 2g dose of the drug produced efficacy rates ranging from 80%-100%. Clinical studies also show that Tindamax provides potent in vitro activity and long duration of action, exhibiting a 12-to-14-hour half-life and therapeutic concentrations still present 48 hours following a single 2g dose.