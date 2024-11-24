Sunday 24 November 2024

MITEM Pharma

A French pharmal laboratory specializing in Medicines of Major Therapeutic Interest (MITM).

MITEM's mission is to improve patients' quality of life by securing the availability of important drugs, the only treatments for severe diseases, whose supply shortages pose a public health risk. Working with partner doctors and patient associations, the company identifies these situations, and buys, upgrades, improves or develops essential drugs to guarantee access to appropriate care. 

MITEM  seeks to make MITMs accessible at every stage of life, particularly in the fields of hematology, endocrinology, emergency cardiology and medical dermatology. 

Latest MITEM Pharma News

BRIEF—Mitem Pharma acquires Desferal from Novartis
25 September 2024
