MITEM Pharma

MITEM's mission is to improve patients' quality of life by securing the availability of important drugs, the only treatments for severe diseases, whose supply shortages pose a public health risk. Working with partner doctors and patient associations, the company identifies these situations, and buys, upgrades, improves or develops essential drugs to guarantee access to appropriate care.

MITEM seeks to make MITMs accessible at every stage of life, particularly in the fields of hematology, endocrinology, emergency cardiology and medical dermatology.