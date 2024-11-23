Mitsubishi To Expand Euro Market

Japanese group Mitsubishi Chemical Corp is to expand its presence in theEuropean phamaceutical market and has established a base for clinical testing of its own products in London, according to company spokesman Teruo Kobori. He added that R&D activity centered around circulatory diseases and that Mitsubishi was working on marketing approval for five products. While showing interest in European licenses to market products in Japan, it will not be establishing itself in European drug distribution.