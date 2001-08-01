Mitsubishi-Tokyo, Takeda forge alliance on cardiac disease drug

Takeda and Mitsubishi-Tokyo Pharmaceuticals, both of Japan, have enteredinto an alliance in which the former has licensed rights to develop and market an orally-active agent developed by Mitsubishi for cardiac diseases. The drug, MCC-135, has potential in the treatment of diseases such as heart failure and myocardial infarction, according to the companies.

Takeda gains worldwide rights to MCC-135, with the exception of certain Asian territories (including some rights in Japan) which have been retained by Mitsubishi. The latter firm has also held on to the development and marketing rights to an injectable formulation of the drug. MCC-135 is currently in Phase II testing in Europe in heart failure patients, and has been shown to improve cardiac function and protect the heart from necrosis by enhancing calcium ion uptake by the sarcoplasmic reticulum and inhibiting sarcolemmal sodium/ calcium ion exchange.