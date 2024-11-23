Mitsui Sets Up Hong Kong Pharma Unit

Japanese firm Mitsui has established a Hong Kong-based joint venture forselling pharmaceuticals in China. Company officials, reported in the Nikkei Weekly, who see China as a promising prospect given its lack of drug marketing channels, have said the drugs to be sold in China will be made by Japanese, US and European companies.
The Nikkei Weekly notes that analysts value the drug market in China at around $8.3 billion at present and say it is growing at around 20% a year. Sales of the new JV are projected at some 500 million yen ($4 million) in the first year, rising to 2 billion yen in five years time. Mitsui and a Hong Kong drug marketing firm will each hold 40% of the 120 million yen-capitalized JV, with the balance going to a Chinese state-run company.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze