Friday 22 November 2024

Mixed Ph IIb data for Idenix' HCV combo

22 April 2007

USA-based Idenix Pharmaceuticals presented mixed results from two Phase IIb studies of its novel HCV polymerase inhibitor, valopicitabine (NM283) and pegylated interferon alfa-2a, in treatment-naive and treatment- experienced patients infected with genotype-1 hepatitis C virus, at the 42nd annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of the Liver, held in Barcelona, Spain. In a press statement, the firm said that the treatment combination showed encouraging results in one trial but missed its primary endpoint in a similar study. On the day of the presentation, April 12, shares in Idenix fell 4.8% to $7.76.

The first study evaluated the safety and efficacy of various doses of valopicitabine plus pegylated interferon in 173 HCV genotype-1, treatment-naive patients over 48 weeks. At the end of the treatment period, 53% of patients on 200mg/day valopicitabine plus pegylated interferon achieved undetectable HCV levels by the TaqMan assay (<20 IU/mL). "These data are encouraging," said Eric Lawitz, medical director, Alamo Medical Research. "It is important to remember that ribavirin was not used in this study. The addition of ribavirin to the combination of valopicitabine and pegylated interferon may increase on-treatment response and may help to prevent post-treatment relapse. I look forward to the results from the company's ongoing study exploring the triple combination," he added.

The second Phase IIb clinical trial evaluated various doses of valopicitabine plus pegylated interferon versus pegylated interferon and ribavirin in 178 patients for up to 72 weeks. The end-of-treatment response rates and post-treatment SVR rates were comparable for patients receiving valopicitabine and pegylated interferon and those receiving pegylated interferon and ribavirin. Of patients treated with valopicitabine in combination with pegylated interferon, none achieved an SVR, compared to one patient re-treated with pegylated interferon and ribavirin, Idenix noted.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze