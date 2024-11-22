MMD INCREASES STAKE IN KODAMA

US company Marion Merrell Dow is increasing its stake in Japanese pharmaceutical concern Kodama, through its Japanese subsidiary. MMD KK acquired a 20% stake in the company earlier this year (Marketletter March 8), and is now increasing this stake to 38%, with plans to increase its ownership of Kodama to over 50% early next year.

"This action allows us to participate in the Japanese market more fully by benefiting from Kodama's long experience in both sales and development. We are confident that the early strengthening of this relationship will lead to even more efficient product development, new products and sales promotion activities," said Michael Aylott, president of MMD in Japan.