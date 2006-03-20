Friday 22 November 2024

Moderate pharmaceutical price increases announced in Hungary

20 March 2006

The prices of 42 non-reimbursed pharmaceuticals were increased in Hungary on March 1. Mainly painkillers, anti-allergy drugs, sleeping pills and antidepressants were affected with a moderate price hike of 20-30 forint ($0.09-$0.14) on average. As a result of the Pharmaceutical Market Regulation Act (October 2005), manufacturers are free to increase the price of non-reimbursed pharmaceuticals monthly instead of the previous practice of quarterly announcement through the Hungarian Pharmacy Guild.

In first-quarter of 2006, the price of 31 antihypertensives was reduced due to their increased subsidy and further such reductions are expected from April 2006, according to the National Health Insurance Fund (OEP).

Under the terms of an agreement with the government, pharmaceutical manufacturers cannot increase the price of reimbursed drugs until end 2006 (Marketletters passim). The last real price increase (5% on average) in this category took place in February 2003.

