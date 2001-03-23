Moldova issues tender for TB drugs

The National Agency for Public Procurement in the former Soviet republicMoldova has issued a tender for the supply of anti-tuberculosis drugs to the Ministry of Heath for this year, according to BISNIS, which is part of the US Department of Commerce. The tender covers various drugs in tablet, powder and injectable form.
Bids may be submitted until 5pm Moldovan time on April 5, and the tender will be opened on April 6 at 10am. Further information is available from the NAPP on phone: +373 2 2341145; fax: +373 2 234055; or e-mail: anap@moldova.md.
