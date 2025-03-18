Tuesday 18 March 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Montara Therapeutics

A preclinical-stage biopharma company developing novel treatments for neurological diseases.

​Montara Therapeutics, a San Francisco-based company, specializing in developing brain-selective therapies for central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The company's proprietary BrainOnly™ platform aims to enhance the therapeutic index of CNS drugs by minimizing peripheral side effects, thereby addressing significant safety and tolerability challenges in neurological disease treatments. ​

In March 2025, Montara announced the successful closure of a $20 million oversubscribed expansion of its Series Seed financing, bringing the total seed funding to $28 million. This round saw increased participation from existing investors—SV Health Investors’ Dementia Discovery Fund, Two Bear Capital, Dolby Family Ventures, and KdT Ventures—alongside new investments from BEVC and others. The funds are allocated to advance Montara's lead rare epilepsy program to Investigational New Drug (IND) status within the next 12 months, progress a second program targeting an age-related neurodegenerative disease to a development candidate, and accelerate a third, undisclosed initiative. ​

Latest Montara Therapeutics News

Montara Therapeutics closes $20 million funding
14 March 2025
