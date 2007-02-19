"More than half" of Medicare Part D drugs are generics

The USA-based Generic Pharmaceutical Association (GPhA) has welcomed the news that the majority of all drug prescriptions issued under the Medicare Part D benefit for senior citizens, are dispensed as generic drugs, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
Kathleen Jaeger, the GPhA's president said that the "CMS deserves enormous credit for educating Medicare Part D beneficiaries about the benefits of using safe, effective and affordable generic medicines. Thanks to our efforts, nearly 60% of all Part D prescriptions dispensed are generics."
Ms Jaeger noted that the development of generic biopharmaceuticals would provide considerable benefit to US patients. An estimate published by the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association suggests that $14.0 billion over 10 years could be saved from the Medicare Part B program alone.
